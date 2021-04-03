NBA | Raptors roll to biggest win in franchise history

Los Angeles

03 April 2021 22:25 IST

Short-handed Warriors suffer their third-worst defeat

Pascal Siakam celebrated his 27th birthday scoring a season-high 36 points as Toronto Raptors won the most lopsided game in franchise history with a 130-77 rout of Golden State Warriors on Friday.

The Raptors won by 53 points and led at one point by 61 as they handed the short-handed Warriors their third worst loss ever and the sixth defeat in their last seven contests.

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green sitting out, the hapless Warriors looked out of sorts. Curry was ruled out hours before tipoff with a bruised tailbone and Green was scratched with a sprained finger.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points on 18-of-21 shooting from the floor and grabbed 12 rebounds as Milwaukee Bucks breezed to a 127-109 win over Portland Trail Blazers.

Antetokounmpo also had three blocks in posting his third 40-point performance of the season as the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers for the fifth straight time.

The loss snapped the Trail Blazers' four-game winning streak and was just their third defeat in the past 10 games.

Carlisle tests positive

In New York, Luka Doncic scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as Dallas Mavericks beat New York Knicks 99-86.

The Mavericks were without head coach Rick Carlisle who had tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine shot in January. Carlisle was scheduled to coach in his 1,500th game on Friday.

In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown added 22 with 11 rebounds and Boston Celtics beat Houston Rockets 118-102.

The results: New Orleans Pelicans 103 lost to Atlanta Hawks 126; Indiana Pacers 97 lost to Charlotte Hornets 114; Boston Celtics 118 bt Houston Rockets 102; New York Knicks 86 lost to Dallas Mavericks 99; Phoenix Suns 140 bt Oklahoma City Thunder 103; Portland Trail Blazers 109 lost to Milwaukee Bucks 127; Sacramento Kings 94 lost to LA Lakers 115; Utah Jazz 113 bt Chicago Bulls 106; Memphis Grizzlies 120 bt Minnesota Timberwolves 108; Toronto Raptors 130 bt Golden State Warriors 77.