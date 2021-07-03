Other SportsNEW DELHI 03 July 2021 22:26 IST
Comments
Rapid chess | Meenakshi triumphs
Updated: 03 July 2021 22:26 IST
Andhra Pradesh’s Meenakshi Kolagatla Alana won the National girls’ under-10 online rapid chess title by scoring 10.5 points from 11 rounds on Saturday.
Rajasthan’s Yatee Kothari came second with 9.5 points while Telangana’s B. Kirthika topped a six-way tie at nine points to take the third place.
Meanwhile, the National girls’ (under-12) results stood revised after the Fairplay Committee replaced previously announced ‘winner’ Telangana’s Arpitha Kothagundla with Delhi’s Sachi Jain.
As a result, Telangana’s Yashvi Jain took the runner-up spot and Andhra’s Sarvani Cheedella moved to the third spot.
More In Other Sports
Read more...