Ramkumar loses in doubles

Newport (USA)

14 July 2021 21:24 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan, in partnership with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan, was beaten 1-6, 7-5, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by the Japanese pair of Yoshihito Nishioka and Yasutaka Uchiyama in the $535,535 ATP tennis tournament on grass here on Tuesday.

Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Bruno Pujol Navarro (Esp) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

