Ramkumar gets wildcard for Tata Open

Top-ranked Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan was on Thursday awarded a wildcard into the singles main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra to be held at the Balewadi Stadium here from January 31 to February 6.

Ramkumar had won his maiden ATP Challenger title in Manama in November last year and regained his position in the top-200.

It will be Ramkumar's fourth appearance at South Asia's only ATP 250 tournament, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and sponsored by Tata Group.

The 27-year-old from Chennai will join compatriot Yuki Bhambri in the main draw.


