Raman has quit as National table tennis head coach

February 09, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI:

S. Raman, who took over as National table tennis head coach last July, has resigned from the post. The 53-year-old, appointed by the Committee of Administrators for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said he had put in his papers after the election of office-bearers of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) in December last year.

“It was a smooth affair. Nobody forced me to resign. I recently spoke to the new TTFI Secretary Kamlesh Mehta, and told him about my preference. He was okay with it,” Raman told The Hindu on Thursday.

Explaining his stand, Raman said: “I wanted to work as hard as I can and produce 6-8 Indian men and women players who can reach the world’s top 40/20. Unfortunately, there were neither enough National camps nor enough funds. There was no continuity also. I am not cut out for it and also don’t believe in an ornamental post. Now, I am free to work at my academy here.

“I have always put the National interest over my personal interests and worked on a pro-bono basis during this period (as head coach of the Indian team for 7-8 months). I have also told Kamlesh that I’m available to work for the National team for free at important events, if need be.”