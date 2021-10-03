Other Sports

Ram Soren, Baby Devi excel at national archery meet

Ram Soren and M. Baby Devi finished at the top in men and women’s sections respectively after the individual ranking round of the Indian bow event on the opening day of the 40th NTPC National archery championships at the Tata Archery Academy here on Saturday.

Soren, representing Mizoram, gathered a total of 666 points. He was followed by Jharkhand's Goldi Mishra and Manipur’s S. Robert Singh, who scored an identical 658.

Manipur’s Baby Devi aggregated 637 to top the tally among women. Usha Devi of Jammu and Kashmir and Sunita Bhardwaj of Uttar Pradesh took the second and third spots with scores of 635 and 634 respectively.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 2:00:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/ram-soren-baby-devi-excel-at-national-archery-meet/article36801134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY