Ram Soren, Baby Devi excel at national archery meet

The 40th edition NTPC National archery championships is ongoing at the Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur

Ram Soren and M. Baby Devi finished at the top in men and women’s sections respectively after the individual ranking round of the Indian bow event on the opening day of the 40th NTPC National archery championships at the Tata Archery Academy here on Saturday.

Soren, representing Mizoram, gathered a total of 666 points. He was followed by Jharkhand's Goldi Mishra and Manipur’s S. Robert Singh, who scored an identical 658.

Manipur’s Baby Devi aggregated 637 to top the tally among women. Usha Devi of Jammu and Kashmir and Sunita Bhardwaj of Uttar Pradesh took the second and third spots with scores of 635 and 634 respectively.