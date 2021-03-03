Rajeshwari, Lakshay duo misses out

The team of Rajeshwari Kumari and Lakshay Sheoran shot 135 and missed the chance to fight for a mixed trap medal by one point in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Wednesday.
Rajeshwari shot 66 in three rounds, while Lakshay slipped to 21 after two rounds of 24 for a total of 69.
The other Indian pair of Manisha Keer (64) and Kynan Chenai (69) placed ninth among 14 teams with a total of 133.
Russia and Egypt made the gold medal match with scores of 139 and 138 respectively, while Spain won the shoot off against the second Russian team, after being tied on 136, to challenge Slovakia (137) for the bronze.
The men’s and women’s team competition will be staged on Thursday. Two more rounds of qualification will be fired to add to their five rounds of earlier individual qualification. The top four teams each in the men’s and women’s events, will compete for the medals.
