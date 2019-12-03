Rajendra seals title with a round to spare

TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra sealed the overall title in the MRF Mogrip FMSCI National Rally Championship (2-Wheeler) with a round to spare after victory in the Rally de Mangaluru near Puttur.

Astride an RTR 200, the Bengaluru rider finished over seven minutes ahead of Nikhil Balakrishna to triumph in the Class 1 event.

Meanwhile, Jatin Jain assured himself of the Class 1A championship after seeing off S.D. Vishwas and Badal S. Doshi.

TVS Racing’s Imran Pasha won the Class 4 race while Nitesh G. Poojary and Ishan Chandra emerged victorious in Class 2 and 3 respectively.

The results (winners only):

Class 1: R.E. Rajendra (1hr 6min 1.498s); Class 1A: Jatin Jain (1:13:56.301); Class 2: Nitesh G. Poojary (1:16:53.392); Class 3: Ishan Chandra (1:08:38.939); Class 4: Imran Pasha (1:06:12.697); Class 5: Sudeep Kottary (1:12:56.77); Class 6: Suhail Ahmed (1:13:47.579); Class 7: Syed Asif Ali (1:14:57.333); Class 8: P.M. Aishwarya (1:24:53.253); Class 9: R.S. Rohith (1:17:12.201).