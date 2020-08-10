Rajat Chauhan eyes World, Olympic levels

Target Olympics: Compound archer Rajat Chauhan is shifting focus to recurve and aiming for the 2024 Games

Ace compound archer Rajat Chauhan is hopeful of achieving his targets of becoming a World champion and winning an Olympic medal.

If he performs well, the first target is within reach. In order to achieve his second, he has to switch to recurve, as compound competitions are not part of the Olympics.

“I expect to get a job (the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Rajasthan) in a month. I have to win a National or international medal within two years for my job to be confirmed.

“I will use the time to achieve my dream of becoming a World champion,” Chauhan, hailing from Jaipur, told The Hindu.

“After securing my future, I will move to recurve and will try for the 2024 Olympics. My gut feeling says I will do well in the Olympics.”

About four years ago, Chauhan, a World championships silver medallist in 2015, had switched from compound to recurve in search of Olympic glory.

“I have seen the difference in treatment to Olympic athletes and non-Olympic athletes. That’s why I have a keen desire to excel in the Olympics.”

Fine-tuning skills

Chauhan, who returned to compound archery in order to land the job, utilised the lockdown period to reflect and work on improving his game.

He lost eight kilos and reduced his bow length and weight to suit his transformed physique.

“After reducing weight, I felt some changes were needed to bring precision into my shots,” said the 25-year-old, an Asian Games gold and silver winner in team events.

Chauhan was thankful to World Archery for providing a scholarship of $5000 during the lockdown.

“There are no competitions and no prize money. So, I don’t have any earnings. This fund has been useful for my training. I try to help a few needy archers as well.

“Since I helped others (donated ₹2.11 lakh to the Rajasthan COVID fund and contributed to a combined effort to feed 1800 people daily for two months), I got this assistance.”

Prior to chasing his Olympics dream, Chauhan wants to perform well at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.