Raja Rithvik becomes a Grandmaster

R. Raja Rithvik.

HYDERABAD

19 September 2021 02:06 IST

The 17-year-old, a 12th standard student of Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya here, crossed the mandatory ELO 2,500-mark to earn the title

Raja Rithvik of Telangana has become a Grandmaster after crossing the ELO 2,500 mark in the Vezerkepzo GM chess tournament in Budapest.

The 17-year-old, a 12th standard student of Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya here, crossed the mandatory ELO 2,500-mark to earn a GM title. He achieved four rating points after the fourth round in the tournament when he defeated FIDE Master Finek Vaclav of Czechoslovakia.

Rithvik had earned the third and final norm in early September at the First Saturday round-robin GM tournament. He obtained his first norm in 2019 and the second in August.

Advertising

Advertising

A native of Warangal, Rithvik has been nurtured by N.V.S. Rama Raju, who also coached the likes of GM Dronavalli Harika.

Rithvik has the rare distinction of earning two GM norms within 20 days.

“I am delighted to get this coveted title for which I have been working hard. I am grateful to coach Raju sir,” Rithwik said.

“The GM title is a huge motivation and should make me think big, including chasing my ultimate goal of becoming a World champion.”

Telangana Chess Association president K.S. Prasad was among those who congratulated Rithvik.