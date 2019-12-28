Other Sports

Railways, Kerala in final

Defending champion Railways will take on Kerala in the women's final of the 70th National senior basketball championship here on Sunday.

In Saturday's semifinalsRailways eased past Madhya Pradesh 106-37, while Kerala fought hard to down Punjab 73-62.

Meanwhile Punjab defeated Uttarakhand 79-67 and entered the men's final.

Later, Tamil Nadu defeated Railways 65-63 and entered the men's final.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019

