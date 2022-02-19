Railways downs Tamil Nadu in Federation Cup volleyball
Kerala scored a fighting 3-2 victory over Assam
BHUBANESWAR:
Railways defeated Tamil Nadu 3-0 for its second win in the men’s Group ‘A’ of the 34th Federation Cup volleyball at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Friday.
Meanwhile, Kerala scored a fighting 3-2 victory over Assam in men’s Group ‘B’.
The top two teams from the two groups will qualify for the semifinals.
The results (league):
Men: Railways bt Tamil Nadu 25-14, 25-22, 25-22; Odisha bt Rajasthan 23-25, 30-28, 25-19, 18-25, 15-9; Kerala bt Assam 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-12.
Women: Odisha bt Himachal Pradesh 25-16, 25-22, 25-15.
