Railway volleyball coach passes away

Railway volleyball coach Rajesh Tiwari passed away in his room in the KIIT University hostel in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Rajesh, a former Railway player who hails from Madhya Pradesh, had come to Bhubaneswar for the ongoing Senior Nationals as the coach of the Indian Railway men's team.

Rajesh, who must be below 50, was found dead in the room in the afternoon, said Bijoy Babu, the assistant coach of the Kerala men’s team, from Bhubaneswar.

Railways, the runner-up in the last edition, was scheduled to play Kerala in a men's league match on Monday evening and the match has now been postponed to Tuesday morning.

