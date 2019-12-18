National shooting championship | Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker do well

Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat and young sensation Manu Bhaker asserted themselves as two of the best in women’s 25-metre sports pistol, even as Olympic quota winner Chinki Yadav looked to have lost her grip in the event, in the 63rd National shooting championship on Wednesday.

While Rahi dominated both in qualification and the final to win the gold nine points ahead of Manu Bhaker, the latter was able to add the junior gold to the women’s silver.

Chinki misfired and placed 24th with a total of 567. The 22-year-old had 285 in the precision stage and 282 in the rapid fire section. She missed the final by seven points, following a below par 88 on the last card.

Pushpanjali Rana missed the final on the same score as Shreya Gawande, 574, by virtue of having lesser number of inner-10s, 10 to 14.

Abhidnya Patil did well to win the bronze ahead of Olympian Annu Raj Singh and the former national champion Anisa Sayyed.

In men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Olympian Sanjeev Rajput was a class act, as he beat Olympian Chain Singh by 5.1 points for the gold, after having topped qualification with 1176.

Rahul Poonia won the bronze, ahead of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar who recovered his composure to clinch the junior gold.

The results: 50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Sanjeev Rajput 459.6 (1176); 2. Chain Singh 454.5 (1163); 3. Rahul Poonia 442.3 (1164). Team: 1. Madhya Pradesh 3487 (157x); 2. Navy 3487 (151x); 3. Army Marksmanship Unit 3481.

Juniors: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 455.0 (1175); 2. Rishi Gireesh 454.9 (1166); 3. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 440.4 (1158). Team: 1. Madhya Pradesh 3480; 2. Punjab 3412; 3. Uttar Pradesh 3371.

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Rahi Sarnobat 41 (589); 2. Manu Bhaker 32 (582); 3. Abhidnya Patil 27 (575). Team: 1. Maharashtra 1738; 2. Haryana 1709; 3. Punjab 1704.

Juniors: 1. Manu Bhaker 37 (582); 2. Neha 32 (577); 3. Tejaswani 27 (569). Team: 1. Haryana 1709; 2. Punjab 1699; 3. Uttar Pradesh 1673.