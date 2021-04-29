Radjabov holds Carlsen

NEW DELHI

29 April 2021 05:22 IST

Aronian surprises Wesley So

Teimour Radjabov held World champion Magnus Carlsen four times for a 2-2 deadlock in their first match of the best-of-three quarterfinals of the New in Chess Classic rapid online tournament on Tuesday.

The results: Quarterfinals (Match 1): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 2-2; Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Wesley So (USA) 3-1; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) 3-1; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Le Liem Quang Le (Vie) 2.5-1.5.

