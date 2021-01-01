Other Sports

Radjabov closer to beating Dubov

Teimour Radjabov continued to torment Daniil Dubov by inflicting a 63-move defeat in the first game of the second set of their semifinal clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday.

A day after gaining from Dubov’s oversights and winning twice to take the first set 3-1, Radjabov patiently capitalised on an early pawn-gain and scored a third win in the contest.

In the other semifinal, Levon Aronian started the second set with a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

The results:

Semifinals (set two, game one): Daniil Dubov (Rus) lost to Teimour Radjabov (Aze); Levon Aronian (Arm) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra).

Set One: Radjabov bt Dubov 3-1; Aronian bt Vachier 3-1.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2021 11:37:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/radjabov-closer-to-beating-dubov/article33475129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY