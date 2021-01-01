Radjabov closer to beating Dubov

Teimour Radjabov continued to torment Daniil Dubov by inflicting a 63-move defeat in the first game of the second set of their semifinal clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday.
A day after gaining from Dubov’s oversights and winning twice to take the first set 3-1, Radjabov patiently capitalised on an early pawn-gain and scored a third win in the contest.
In the other semifinal, Levon Aronian started the second set with a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.
The results:
Semifinals (set two, game one): Daniil Dubov (Rus) lost to Teimour Radjabov (Aze); Levon Aronian (Arm) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra).
Set One: Radjabov bt Dubov 3-1; Aronian bt Vachier 3-1.
