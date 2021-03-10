Racing Team India all set for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Racing Team India is set to become the first all-Indian-driver team to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after having been granted a provisional entry for this year’s edition of the twice-round-the-clock classic.
The team, consisting of Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao, will compete in the LMP2-AM category.
The #74 car will be prepared and run by Eurasia Motorsport, making it a true-blue Asian effort.
“It’s a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole. Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe,” said Narain.
He thanked the sponsors and partners and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team.
Support
“This would not have been possible without their support. It’s been a long time coming but finally we’re all set to put Indian motorsport on the global endurance racing map.”
Racing Team India made its debut last month, competing in the Asian Le Mans Series where it finished fifth.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 89th running of the race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, is scheduled for August 21 and 22.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath