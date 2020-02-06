Racing | Breen, Nagle to spearhead MRF’s European Rally campaign

Team MRF Tyres will be back on the international rally stage in 2020 with a full season European Rally Championship campaign. Ireland’s Craig Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle will spearhead the campaign driving a Hyundai i20 R5 prepared by the Italian BRC Racing Team.

The first round of the Championship is the Azores Rallye, which will take place on the Portuguese island from March 26-28.

Breen has competed in 61 WRC rallies, twice finishing on the podium.

He is the reigning Irish Tarmac Rally Champion and finished second in the 2015 European Rally Championship.

Nagle has won five WRC events as a co-driver. Now back with Breen, they bring a wealth of experience to the MRF Tyres team.

The MRF Tyres Rally team has won the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) nine times and made an entry into the World Rally Championship in 2018 in the WRC2 class for gathering data for product development. The 2020 European Rally Championship represents the next big step for MRF Tyres.