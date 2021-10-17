Other Sports

R. Praggnanandhaa marches into final of Challengers Chess Tour

R. Praggnanandhaa, winner of his best-of-four-game quarterfinal 3-0, won the first two games against Vincent Keymer to stretch his winning sequence to five. File   | Photo Credit: Ragu R.

Continuing his irrepressible form, R. Praggnanandhaa destroyed second-seeded German Vincent Keymer 2.5-0.5 to march into the final of the $40,000 Challengers Chess Tour Finals on Saturday.

In the final of this online rapid chess event, the third-seeded Indian will take on Christopher Yoo, who blanked his higher-rated American compatriot Awonder Liang 3-0.

Praggnanandhaa, winner of his best-of-four-game quarterfinal 3-0, won the first two games against Keymer to stretch his winning sequence to five.

In the first game, playing black, Praggnanandhaa came up with a brilliant finish gaining a bishop for an advanced pawn. Keymer resigned on the 56th move when he saw no way of stopping another pawn from becoming a queen.

Even in the second game, Praggnanandhaa emerged with an extra knight and threatened to throw the knockout punch after advancing a pawn to the seventh rank. Keymer resigned on his 53rd move.

In the third game, Praggnanandhaa gained a winning position after a desperate Keymer erred on the 38th move.

In a position that involved rook pairs and pawns, Praggnanandhaa chose to draw by perpetual checks to gain the half a point to advance.

The semifinals (best of four rapid games): R. Praggnanandhaa bt Vincent Keymer (Ger) 2.5-0.5; Christopher Yoo (USA) bt Awonder Liang (USA) 3-0.


