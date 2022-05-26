QNET collaborates with Quest Motorsports

Chetan Korada (seated at the wheel) along with a few of his trainees at the Kari Motor Speedway. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

After 16 years of hard work and struggle, Chennai’s Chetan Korada, the first-ever driver in the world to win a race using synthetic feet, has struck a partnership with QNET, Asia’s leading direct selling company, to steer his training academy (Quest Motorsports) to greater heights.

“Differently abled find different ways to do things. And, I started this academy to show exactly that to the world,” Chetan told The Hindu here on Thursday.

He understands the sport is both physically and mentally demanding. “Racing is all about high-speed and, I want to train young boys and girls in the 16 and above age group as how to be and how not to be inside a racing car.”

Core strengths

The Academy, which opened its doors for training on Wednesday, aspires to create a pipeline of aspiring motor racing champions in the country by focusing on their core strengths.

It also offers exclusive programmes to encourage women racers through its training and help them succeed in the male-dominated motorsport world. “Women in motorsports and differently abled are the minority group but, I want to create some change through my years of learning both on and off the racing circuit,” says Chetan, who takes great pride in parterning with QNET.

Quest Motorsports (QMS) provides advanced equipment for students to gain a superior off-road experience during practice sessions. Deep understanding of the simulators, with tailored sessions for each racer has been included in its programme, which will further help in synchronising one’s skillset.

QMS launched its inaugural programme last September with successful graduates being coached and supervised by National racing champions from the south.

“We started during the pandemic. When many stepped out of their business, we stepped in,” says Chetan, who still competes without any fear with even the best in the racing business.

It must have been a hugh challenge. “It certainly was but, I am one who enjoys tight situations and will continue to do till I realise my dream,” he concludes.