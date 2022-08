PVL registrations open PVL registration open Registration for Indian players to participate in the second edition of the RuPay-Prime Volleyball League (PVL), has opened. Players may visit Piston Des Sports website to register for the auction, according to a release on Wednesday. Players may register at https://pistondessport.com/register/. Advertisement Advertisement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.