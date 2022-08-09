Other Sports

PVL registrations open

PVL registration open

Registration for Indian players to participate in the second edition of the RuPay-Prime Volleyball League (PVL), has opened. Players may visit Piston Des Sports website to register for the auction, according to a release on Wednesday. Players may register at https://pistondessport.com/register/.


