PVL registrations open

Special Correspondent August 09, 2022 16:08 IST

Registration for Indian players to participate in the second edition of the RuPay-Prime Volleyball League (PVL), has opened. Players may visit Piston Des Sports website to register for the auction, according to a release on Wednesday. Players may register at https://pistondessport.com/register/.