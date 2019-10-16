Pro Volleyball League doubtful, says Ramavtar Jakhar

Baseline Ventures had recently announced that the second Pro Volleyball League (PVL) would be held from February 7, 2020. Now it looks unlikely that it will be conducted as per schedule.

Ramavtar Jakhar, secretary, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), told the The Hindu-Sportstar on Wednesday that the “entire federation was taken by surprise” by the announcement of Baseline Ventures. The dates (Feb. 7), he claimed, were decided without consulting the VFI.

Jakhar said the federation has tentatively planned National events in February-March — the National junior championships, followed by Federation Cup and the Youth (u-21) Nationals.

“Everything will be decided at the VFI’s AGM in November,” said Jakhar. “Yes, I made the announcement that PVL will be held in February. But that was my own opinion.”

But Jakhar assured that PVL would be held in 2020 “with or without Baseline Ventures”.

Reacting to the developments, Joy Bhattacharjya, PVL CEO, said: “We are committed to doing the league. We have fulfilled all our financial and other commitments. We have been asking for dates for the second edition since March 11. This year, if the VFI secretary has any issues, he needs to put them down officially. If we do not get the dates in the next few days, the next season is in danger.”

Meanwhile, the Indian team’s foreign coach Dragan Mihailovic of Serbia has left the country after his five-month contract expired this month. Though there were conflicting news about his exit — one suggesting that he had an altercation with Jakhar during the Asian men’s championship — VFI squashed it.

“He (Dragan) left on cordial terms. We shared a good relationship,” said Jakhar.