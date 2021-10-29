Other SportsParis 29 October 2021 22:22 IST
P.V. Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag pair enter last eight
P.V. Sindhu cruised into the quarterfinals of the French Open badminton tournament with a 21-19, 21-9 win over Line Christophersen of Denmark in the second round here on Thursday.
The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, beat M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-19 to reach the quarterfinals.
Sourabh Verma, however, bowed out after losing 12-21, 9-21 to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.
