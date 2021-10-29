P.V. Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag pair enter last eight

Sindhu.

Paris

29 October 2021 22:22 IST

Sourabh Verma, however, bowed out after losing 12-21, 9-21 to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto

P.V. Sindhu cruised into the quarterfinals of the French Open badminton tournament with a 21-19, 21-9 win over Line Christophersen of Denmark in the second round here on Thursday.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, beat M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-19 to reach the quarterfinals.

Sourabh Verma, however, bowed out after losing 12-21, 9-21 to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Advertising

Advertising