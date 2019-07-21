Other Sports

P.V. Sindhu loses Indonesia Open final to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi

P.V. Sindhu of India competes against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during the Women's Single Final match on Day 6 of the Bli Bli Indonesia Open at Istora Gelora Bung Karno on July 21, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

P.V. Sindhu of India competes against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during the Women's Single Final match on Day 6 of the Bli Bli Indonesia Open at Istora Gelora Bung Karno on July 21, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sindhu lost the final of the BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament 15-21 16-21 to the fourth seed.

Star badminton player P.V. Sindhu had to be content with a runner-up finish at the Indonesia Open after losing the title clash in straight games to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, in Jakarta on July 21.

The Olympic silver medallist had come into the contest with a favourable 10-4 head-to-head record against the Japanese.

Nevertheless, it was season’s best performance for the world number five Indian, who had reached the semifinals at Singapore and India Open earlier.

