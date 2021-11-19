P.V. Sindhu, K. Srikanth sail into semifinals at Indonesia Masters

P.V. Sindhu and K. Srikanth posted dominant victories and entered the semifinals at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday.
While reigning World champion Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a 21-13, 21-10 win over Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit in 35 minutes in the women’s quarterfinals, Srikanth made short work of compatriot H.S. Prannoy 21-7, 21-18 in the men’s last eight fixture.
With the win two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu extended her head-to-head record against the Turk to 4-0. The 26-year-old from Hyderabad, ranked seven, had beaten Yigit last month as well in the Denmark Open.
In the men’s event, former World No. 1 Srikanth was at his vintage best and gave away just seven points in a lop-sided first game.
The second game was more evenly matched as Prannoy, who claimed an upset win over Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Victor Axelsen earlier, made a strong recovery.
The results (quarterfinals): Women: P.V. Sindhu bt Neslihan Yigit (Tur) 21-13, 21-10.
Men: K. Srikanth bt H.S. Prannoy 21-7, 21-18.