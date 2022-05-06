PSA World Tour | Ghosal in last four

His biggest PSA semifinal since 2019

World No. 17 and seventh seed Saurav Ghosal of India reached his biggest PSA semifinal since 2019 after a magnificent performance saw him take out Egypt’s Youssef Ibrahim, seeded eighth, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in 72 minutes at the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions in New York on Thursday.

It was the pair’s first meeting on the PSA World Tour and 35-year-old Ghosal — who recently suffered an abductor injury which saw him miss out on the Allam British Open — made the better start. He had the superior line and length, meaning he was able to starve Ibrahim of the ball in the centre of the court, which is where the Egyptian is often at his deadliest.

Ghosal will take on second-seeded Diego Elias of Peru in the semifinals.

“It means so much, this is my 11th time here and I hadn’t gotten this far,” said Ghosal. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work and it’s good to see it come to fruition. And, for that to happen at the Grand Central Terminal is brilliant, I’m super happy.”