PSA Challenger Tour squash | Malak stuns top seed Sunayna

Big scalp: Malak Kamal during her win over top seed Sunayna Kuruvilla.

Chennai

31 March 2021 22:42 IST

Tanvi makes the semifinals with a facile win over Aparajitha

Malak Kamal of Egypt upset the calculations of Sunayna Kuruvilla, the top seed, 13-11, 11-4, 9-11, 15-17, 11-8 to enter the women’s semifinals of the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament here on Wednesday.

Malak will next take on countrymate Rana Ismail for a place in the final.

Tanvi Khanna of India also reached the last four with a facile 11-8, 11-9, 11-6 win over Aparajitha Balamurukan.

Tanvi will lock horns with Hana Moataz of Egypt, who put it across India’s Sanika Choudhari 11-3, 12-10, 11-3 in just 14 minutes.

Going all out

Trailing by a game, Sunanyna went all out in the fourth game against Malak.

The top seed finally closed out the game on her sixth game point while Malak couldn’t convert two match points.

Malak went 5-2 and 9-5 up in the decider. And a backhand drive from the deep to the tin saw the end of Sunayna.

The results (quarterfinals):

Men: Abhay Singh bt Yahya Elnawasany (Egy) 11-6, 11-2, 6-11, 7-11, 11-7; Karim El Hammamy (Egy) bt Moustafa El Sirty (Egy) 15-13, 11-4, 7-11, 13-11; Toddy Harrity (USA) bt Aly Hussein (Egy) 11-9, 11-8, 12-10; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Mazen Gamal (Egy) 11-6, 11-5, 11-8.

Women: Rana Ismail (Egy) bt Sachika Balvani 11-9, 11-4, 12-10; Tanvi Khanna bt Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-8, 11-9, 11-6.

Hana Moataz (Egy) bt Sanika Choudhari 11-3, 12-10, 11-3; Malak Kamal (Egy) bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 13-11, 11-4, 9-11, 15-17, 11-8.