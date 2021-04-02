PSA Challenger Tour squash | Harrity beats Mangaonkar to the title

Hana Moataz wins all-Egyptian women’s final against Malak Kamal

Todd Harrity of the USA blunted the power and will of Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 2-11, 11-0 to win the men’s title — his fourth overall — in the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament at the ISA courts here on Friday.

Egypt’s Hana Moataz bagged the women’s crown with a clinical 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 victory over compatriot Malak Kamal. Hana's first, and last PSA title came way back in 2016.

Domination

The American dominated the first two games, pushing the top-seeded Mangaonkar all over the court.

The American actually gave the top seed neither the time nor the space to settle into any sort of rhythm.

Mangaonkar turned the tide in his favour in the third and fourth games with the right mix of power and finesse. So much so that in the fourth Harrity could pocket just two points.

However, all that changed in the decider. Harrity raced to a 7-0 lead and kept the points short for the rest of the game.

“I have played Mahesh quite a few times before, it’s always tough. After losing the third and fourth games, I stayed mentally strong,” said Harrity.

Hana was relieved at winning a title after five years. "I hope the next title does not take this long," she said.

The results (finals): Men: Todd Harrity (USA) bt Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 2-11, 11-0. Women: Hana Moataz (Egy) bt Malak Kamal (Egy)11-3, 11-9, 11-5.