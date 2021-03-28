PSA Challenger Tour event postponed

The championship, which was originally scheduled to start on Saturday, may begin on Monday provided there are not many positive cases on Sunday.

India’s Abhishek Pradhan and Abhishek Agarwal tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the organisers of the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour to postpone the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament here.

The championship, which was originally scheduled to start on Saturday, may begin on Monday provided there are not many positive cases on Sunday. Reliable sources told The Hindu that the two players were tested at the official hotel on Friday.

In a release, the SRFI said the two players have been removed from the draw. “If the next round of testing finds no positive COVID-19 cases, then the tournament will take place from March 29 to April 1, with both the second round and quarterfinals taking place on March 30.”

The federation said it is in talks with PSA work out the path ahead.

There is a possibility that media and spectators will not be allowed to enter the venue — Indian Squash Academy — from Monday.