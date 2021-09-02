Other Sports

PSA Challenger squash from September 4

Tanvi Khanna (left) and Sunayna Kuruvilla (Orange jersey) in action during the women’s finals in the Chennai leg of the HCL-SRFI India tour, a PSA Challenger tour, held at Indian Squash Academy Court in Chennai on August 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M.

Some of the best Indian players — Sunayna Kuruvilla, Tanvi Khanna and Abhishek Agarwal — will compete in the seventh HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida, from September 4 to 7.

The women’s event will have a $12,000 prize, while the men’s event will have $6,000.

Strict COVID-19 bio-bubble protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of the participants.

“HCL squash podium program launched in 2019 is aimed at transforming the Indian squash ecosystem by providing holistic support to players and help them shine at the global stage. We are looking forward to some exciting matches over the four days,” said HCL president, strategy, Sundar Mahalingam.

Eminent coach and the secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), Cyrus Poncha said that with the support of HCL over the last five years, “we have been able to enhance the entire squash ecosystem in India.”


