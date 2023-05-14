Prraneeth is India’s 82nd Grandmaster

May 14, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

V. Prraneeth became Telangana’s sixth and India’s 82nd Grandmaster when he outwitted GM Hans Niemann of the US in the penultimate round of the Baku Open 2023. The win against the top seed helped Prraneeth cross Elo 2500 in live ratings, 2500.5 to be exact.

The 15-year-old Prraneeth earned his first GM-norm at the First Saturday tournament in March 2022 where he also became an IM. He earned his second GM-norm at Biel MTO in July 2022. Nine months later, he earned his final GM-norm at the second Chessable Sunway Formentera Open 2023.

“One dream is fulfilled. It is an unforgettable moment in my career,” a visibly delighted Prraneeth said. “Definitely, winning the World championship is the ultimate goal and I am aware that it will not be easy, but I will continue to work hard to achieve that goal,” he said.

He thanked his coach N.V.S. Ramaraju, who also trained the likes of GM Dronavalli Harika, and the State Government for its support.