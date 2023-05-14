ADVERTISEMENT

Prraneeth is India’s 82nd Grandmaster

May 14, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

V. V. Subrahmanyam

V. Prraneeth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

V. Prraneeth became Telangana’s sixth and India’s 82nd Grandmaster when he outwitted GM Hans Niemann of the US in the penultimate round of the Baku Open 2023. The win against the top seed helped Prraneeth cross Elo 2500 in live ratings, 2500.5 to be exact.

The 15-year-old Prraneeth earned his first GM-norm at the First Saturday tournament in March 2022 where he also became an IM. He earned his second GM-norm at Biel MTO in July 2022. Nine months later, he earned his final GM-norm at the second Chessable Sunway Formentera Open 2023.

“One dream is fulfilled. It is an unforgettable moment in my career,” a visibly delighted Prraneeth said. “Definitely, winning the World championship is the ultimate goal and I am aware that it will not be easy, but I will continue to work hard to achieve that goal,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked his coach N.V.S. Ramaraju, who also trained the likes of GM Dronavalli Harika, and the State Government for its support.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US