Protest Day 13: Committees formed to discuss way ahead, Sunday meet to be crucial

May 05, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated May 06, 2023 05:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

The protest is likely to intensify on Sunday with several khaps announcing they would gather at Jantar Mantar and hold a panchayat

Uthra Ganesan

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary addresses the wrestlers during the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on May 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after the Supreme Court closed their case against the Delhi Police, the protesting wrestlers seem to have come to terms with the initial setback and decided to move ahead in a more organised way.

“We have formed two committees to discuss the way forward. The first comprises 31 people from all organisations who are supporting us including the khap panchayats, farmer organisations, labour groups and student and women groups. The other is of nine which will decide on wrestling matters but none of the wrestlers sitting here are part of either. We will disclose more details tomorrow,” Bajrang Punia told mediapersons.

Reiterating that the protest was for justice and not about any caste or political party, Bajrang said even BJP members were welcome. He added that the recording of statements of complainants by the police had been completed would next be recorded in front of a magistrate. Interestingly, BJP in alliance with the JJP is in power in Haryana and on Friday, state sports minister Anil Vij and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala threw their support behind the wrestlers.

The protest is likely to intensify on Sunday with several khaps announcing they would gather at Jantar Mantar and hold a panchayat. "They did a panchayat yesterday too. Whatever they decide will be acceptable to us. If the society and the country asks us to vacate, we will leave.

