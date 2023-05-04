Protest day 12 | Wrestlers to continue protest despite Supreme Court setback, will watch probe before next step

May 04, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court decision to close the case filed by the protesting wrestlers may have been a setback for them, but the wrestlers have refused to consider it the end and insist the protests will continue.

Wrestlers petition | Supreme Court notes the purpose of the petition has been served as FIR has been registered and that security has been provided to wrestlers. SC says that we have closed the proceedings at this stage. SC says if petitioners wish for something else, they can… pic.twitter.com/irIqwLuZv8 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

“We are grateful to the Supreme Court for all they have done so far for us and we will abide by their orders today. It took their direction and intervention for even the FIR to be filed after six days,” Vinesh Phogat declared.

“The government lawyer (SG Tushar Mehta) has also assured the court that the statements of all the girls in front of a magistrate will be done at the earliest. But our protest will continue till Brij Bhushan is arrested, there is no change of stance on that.

“The SC has also said we can approach the lower courts or High Court. If the investigation doesn’t move quickly or take any action, we can always go back to the SC,” she said, adding that the police had been lying and only been working to protect Singh so far.

“This is not a setback for us, we know the court doesn’t order anyone’s arrest, it goes by the probe; it is the duty of the police to register statements, investigate and arrest the culprit. Everyone including the SC is bound by law and constitution,” Sakshi Malik added.

Asked about continuing the protest despite the lack of amenities after Wednesday night’s scuffle — the wrestlers’ claimed their generator and mattresses had been confiscated — Vinesh said there was no backing out despite all the torture from the authorities.

Senior advocate Narender Hooda, appearing for the petitioners, refused to commit to any future course of action. “The situation is fluid and we will wait and watch before taking any decision. We will see what the Delhi Police does in the next few days and then discuss what can be the next step,” Hooda said.

#WATCH | Delhi: If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life & return all the medals & awards to the Indian Government: Wrestler Bajrang Punia at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/mvXqqiFVpR — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Earlier in the morning the wrestlers, upset with the events of the night, reiterated their stand to return any honours given by the government stating they were not worth anything if the authorities continued to harass them.