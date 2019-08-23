ProKabaddi League: Pirates fall short against Warriors

Captain Maninder Singh top-scored with ten points as Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates 35-26 in the ProKabaddi League (PKL) at the Nehru indoor stadium on Thursday.

Pirates’ over-reliance on captain Pardeep Narwal was at the fore again — he emerged the match’s top-scorer with 12 points, but got little support from his team. Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Pirates’ next go-to raider, finished as the second-best scorer with only three points.

The day’s most exciting bit of action was when Pardeep, raiding, jumped over Jeeva Kumar and touched him.

But, unfortunately, he landed in a way that didn’t help him flee instantly. In the seconds he took to stabilise himself, the defenders piled on him. The scores were level 11-11 at that point.

Jaideep, Vikas Jaglan and Monu pulled off a super tackle on Mohammad Nabibakhsh for Pirates to lead 13-12.

With only three players left for Pirates at 13-13, Vikas made an unsuccessful raid and Hadi Ostorak was put out in Maninder’s raid for Warriors to be up 15-13. Pirates’ lone raider, Jaideep, was then substituted by Purna Singh, who put out Baldev Singh in the last raid before the break, when Warriors led 15-14.

Warriors inflicted an all-out on Pirates, putting out lone raider Ashish to lead 28-15.

Pirates couldn’t catch up with — or get ahead of — Warriors.

Pardeep, remarkably, put out lone defender Prapanjan to help Pirates inflict an all-out on Warriors and get to 25-35.

The result: Bengal Warriors 35 (Maninder Singh 10) bt Patna Pirates 26 (Pardeep Narwal 12).