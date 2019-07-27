ProKabaddi League: U Mumba begins home leg with easy win

Two all-outs inflicted by U Mumba sealed Puneri Paltans’ fate in the opening game of the Mumbai leg of ProKabaddi League Season-7.

Mumba walked away a comfortable winner at 33-23 in front of roaring fans at the NSCI indoor stadium.

Catchers called the shots in the first half, raiders came into their own after the break. Abhishek Singh (five raid points) top-scored for the winner. Surjeet Singh (six points) played his heart out for the losing side.

Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet, defensive specialists in U Mumba and Paltan respectively, were named captains and it reflected in the catching department. Atrachali ended with four raid points, while Surjeet pulled off two Super Tackles.

Manjeet and Sanket Sawant displayed craft for Paltan, while Sandeep Narwal and Surinder were decisive in the back for the hosts.

Fazel produced a Super Tackle to push U Mumba into the lead at 5-4, at the other end Surjeet failed to keep Abhishek in check at 9-9. Abhishek was the first frontline raider to scamper back with a raid point.

The home team kept its nose ahead (11-9) at the break.

Surjeet produced a Super Tackle to keep Paltan in the fray.

Rival raiders Arjun Deswal and Abhishek gave the home fans plenty to cheer about. Two all-outs were the highpoints.

U Mumba started the home leg with a dominant win over their State rivals, the second in three appearances so far in the league after a win and a loss in the first leg.

Earlier, the Mumbai leg was kicked off with India cricket captain Virat Kohli rendering the Natonal Anthem.

The results: U Mumba 33 bt Puneri Paltan 23.