ProKabaddi League: Panthers off to flying start

Jaipur Pink Panthers started its ProKabaddi League Season-7 campaign in style with a 42-23 win over U Mumba in the league phase at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Captain and star raider Deepak Hooda led from the front scoring a ‘Super 10’ to finish with 11 points out of 15 raids attempted. Amit Hooda, who notched up a High-5 in defence, was the other star performers for Panthers.

It was the not the kind of performance expected from U Mumba, which outplayed Telugu Titans in the season opener here.

The first-half was clearly dominated by Panthers with raider Nitin Rawal scoring five points from his seven raids. It was a phase that saw the U Mumba’s defence and raiding go awry. U Mumba was also ‘all-out’ twice in this session.

Though Dong Geo Lee tried to restore parity with a couple of raid points, it was obvious that U Mumba was up against a defence which was solid and rarely conceded any space.

It was no surprise that Panthers led 22-9 at the break.

The second session was no different. With defenders Amit Hooda and Surinder Singh, who scored three points from eight tackles, putting up an impressive how, raiders Deepak Hooda, Ajinkya Pawar and Deepak Narwal had the liberty to attack.

For U Mumba, raider Abhishek Singh was the lone bright spot with seven points from 13 raids.

In the second match of the evening, Haryana Steelers recorded an impressive 34-24 win over Puneri Paltan with raider Naveen being the lead performer with 12 points. For the loser, Pawan Kadian excelled with a Super-10.

Tuesday is a rest day.

The results: Jaipur Pink Panthers bt U Mumba 42-23; Haryana Steelers bt Puneri Paltan 34-24.