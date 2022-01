BENGALURU

27 January 2022 02:13 IST

U Mumba thrashed Bengaluru Bulls 45-34 in a ProKabaddi League (PKL) match here on Wednesday.

Abhishek Singh scored 11 raid points for Mumba and was ably supported by Ajith Kumar with eight. But it was the defence that won it the encounter with Rahul Sethpal clinching a High 5 (7 tackle points plus a bonus point).

Advertising

Advertising