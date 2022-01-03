Pro Kabaddi League | Steelers edge Giants in a thriller

Bulls dominate Paltan

Captain Vikash Kandola shone bright as Haryana Steelers pulled off a thrilling 38-36 win over Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match here on Sunday.

Massive lead

The Haryana side took a massive lead in the first half, but the Giants clawed their way back and gained the lead in the last few minutes of the game.

However, the Steelers held their nerve and found a way to close out a sensational win.

Sehrawat sizzles

In the second match of the day, Pawan Sehrawat was the star as Bengaluru Bulls decimated Puneri Paltan 40-29 .

The star raider scored 11 points, 10 of which in the second half that helped the Bulls overcome a 6-point lead Pune had at the break.

Paltan had a great start to the match but lost their composure against an experienced Bulls attack.

In the first match, Kandola was Haryana’s best player in the match with 11 raid points.