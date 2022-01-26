Pro Kabaddi League | Steelers and Titans in thrilling tie

Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans played out a thrilling 39-39 draw in a ProKabaddi League mach here on Tuesday.

It was an evenly contested battle between the two teams that saw skipper Vikash Kandola leading from the front and earning his fifth Super 10 of the season.

But a successful tackle from Titans in the final second of the match gave it a point and the scores were level. Haryana picked up three points to reach the third spot in the table.

Steelers was ahead 20-19 at half time. The in-form Rohit Gulia earned his fifth successful raid to take the score to 24-20 in the 24th minute. However, a minute later, Titans closed down the gap with a Super Raid, and then inflicted an All Out in the 30th minute to take a 30-28 lead.

Moments later, Vinay levelled with a successful raid, getting two touch points. Finally, both teams were winners.