December 20, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Chennai

As the Pro-Kabaddi League caravan moves to Chennai, the local team Tamil Thalaivas will look to press forward on home soil when the fourth leg of the tournament gets underway here on Friday.

Thalaivas, which finished as the semifinalist last year, has won two out of its four matches and is 11th on the points table out of 12 teams. Skipper Sagar Rathee, though, expressed confidence his team can turn things around and give the home fans something to cheer for as the PKL returns to the city for the first time since 2019.

“We aim to make the people of Chennai proud. We will pour our hearts into these four home matches and strive for a clean sweep,” said Rathee during a meet and greet event organised by Nippon Paint on Wednesday.

Explaining where the team can improve, the skipper spoke about shoring up the team’s defence.

“Primarily, lapses in cover defence (both right and left) cost us dearly. We are actively working with them to solidify their game for the upcoming matches. Our last match exposed some defensive weaknesses, contributing to the loss. We are utilising this break (between matches) to refine our defensive organisation and tighten up as a unit,” added Rathee.