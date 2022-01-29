Pro Kabaddi League | Pirates prove too good for Thalaivas

Back in the swing: Goyat’s presence boosted Pirates in the match against Thalaivas.

BENGALURU

29 January 2022 05:47 IST

The 28-point victory margin will also boost its playoff hopes.

Patna Pirates rode on an impressive performance from its defenders to thrash Tamil Thalaivas 52-24 in a ProKabaddi League Season 8 match here on Friday. It was a complete team performance from the Pirates with all three raiders contributing.

Three Pirates defenders — Mohammadreza Shadloui (6 tackle points), Neeraj Kumar (6) and Sunil (5) — picked up High 5s in a superlative show.

Coach Ram Mehar Singh's men had 21 tackle points on the night — Pirates’ best in the league — as they gave Thalaivas no chance to stage a fightback.

The opening few minutes were closely contested with teams’ defence looking strong. However, Pirates, on the mat after a nine-day break, looked fresh. The return of raider Monu Goyat and Sunil, on the right corner, also helped.