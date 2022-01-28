Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League | Inamdar, Goyat help Paltan beat Yoddha

On the prowl: Goyat, right, won 14 points during his raids.  

Puneri Paltan's young stars helped the side beat U.P. Yoddha 44-38 in their ProKabaddi League (PKL) match here on Thursday.

Mohit Goyat picked up 14 raid points and was ably supported by Aslam Inamdar with 12, including 3 tackle points.

The victory boosted Paltan’s chances of making it to the playoffs after a jittery start to its campaign.

Surender Gill got 16 points for Yoddha but didn’t get the support he needed. The Paltan defence, too, had a stellar night, hunting down raiders in packs, with Abinesh Nadarajan and Sombir leading them.

Paltan’s young guns got them off to a flying start. Inamdar and Goyat shared the raiding duties while defender Abinesh Nadarajan was rock solid.

The result: Puneri Paltan bt U.P. Yoddha 44-38.


