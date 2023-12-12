December 12, 2023 02:17 am | Updated December 11, 2023 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Arjun Deshwal put up a masterclass performance to help Jaipur Pink Panthers register their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Monday.

The Season 9 champions were trailing at 12-20 at the end of the first half but fought their way back in the second half to beat Gujarat Ginats 35-32 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Deshwal, who scored 15 points in the match, also recorded his 700th raid points in his PKL career.

It was a neck-and-neck battle between the two sides in the opening minutes of the match and were locked at 5-5 in the seventh minute.

However, Sonu pulled off a SUPER RAID and helped the Giants inch ahead at 8-5 soon after. The Giants rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT in the 10th minute to extend their lead further.

Sonu picked up a raid point and Fazel Atrachali tackled V Ajith Kumar as the Giants continued to forge ahead. Jaipur Pink Panthers played a defensive game thereafter as the Giants led comfortably at 18-10.

Sonu continued to pick up raid points and helped Gujarat end the first half in a dominant position at 20-12.

The Panthers tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Giants still held a decent lead at 20-14.

Deshwal effected a couple of brilliant raids and reduced the gap between the two sides in the 27th minute. Moments later, he pulled off a SUPER RAID and reduced the Giants to one member on the mat.

The Panthers tackled Vikash Jaglan and clinched the lead at 26-25 in the 31st minute. Deshwal pulled off another magnificent raid to record his 700th raid point in PKL as the Panthers extended their lead.

