ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi League | Deshwal records 700th raid point to hand Jaipur Pink Panthers first win of season 10

December 12, 2023 02:17 am | Updated December 11, 2023 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deshwal, who scored 15 points in the match, also recorded his 700th raid points in his PKL career

PTI

Arjun Deshwal put up a masterclass performance to help Jaipur Pink Panthers register their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Monday.

The Season 9 champions were trailing at 12-20 at the end of the first half but fought their way back in the second half to beat Gujarat Ginats 35-32 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Deshwal, who scored 15 points in the match, also recorded his 700th raid points in his PKL career.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a neck-and-neck battle between the two sides in the opening minutes of the match and were locked at 5-5 in the seventh minute.

However, Sonu pulled off a SUPER RAID and helped the Giants inch ahead at 8-5 soon after. The Giants rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT in the 10th minute to extend their lead further.

Sonu picked up a raid point and Fazel Atrachali tackled V Ajith Kumar as the Giants continued to forge ahead. Jaipur Pink Panthers played a defensive game thereafter as the Giants led comfortably at 18-10.

Sonu continued to pick up raid points and helped Gujarat end the first half in a dominant position at 20-12.

The Panthers tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Giants still held a decent lead at 20-14.

Deshwal effected a couple of brilliant raids and reduced the gap between the two sides in the 27th minute. Moments later, he pulled off a SUPER RAID and reduced the Giants to one member on the mat.

The Panthers tackled Vikash Jaglan and clinched the lead at 26-25 in the 31st minute. Deshwal pulled off another magnificent raid to record his 700th raid point in PKL as the Panthers extended their lead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

kabaddi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US