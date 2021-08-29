Pro Kabaddi League auction | Four handed NYP contract

29 August 2021 22:01 IST

Only four players — Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan), Govind Gurjar (Puneri Paltan), Prince (Telugu Titans) and Nitin Panwar (UP Yoddha) — were signed in the New Young Players (NYP) draft segment of the Pro Kabaddi League auction held at Mumbai on Sunday.

The base price and auction price were not disclosed. The NYPs are uncapped players who have been developed through Mashal Sports’ Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) programme.

Teams will be busier on Monday, when the overseas players and elite Category A domestic players go under the hammer.

Former India captain Ajay Thakur, PKL all-time leading scorer Pardeep Narwal, star raiders Siddharth Desai and Rahul Chaudhari are some of the big names expected to attract attention.

PKL season 8, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to be held in December.