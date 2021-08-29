Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League auction | Four handed NYP contract

Only four players — Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan), Govind Gurjar (Puneri Paltan), Prince (Telugu Titans) and Nitin Panwar (UP Yoddha) — were signed in the New Young Players (NYP) draft segment of the Pro Kabaddi League auction held at Mumbai on Sunday.

The base price and auction price were not disclosed. The NYPs are uncapped players who have been developed through Mashal Sports’ Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) programme.

Teams will be busier on Monday, when the overseas players and elite Category A domestic players go under the hammer.

Former India captain Ajay Thakur, PKL all-time leading scorer Pardeep Narwal, star raiders Siddharth Desai and Rahul Chaudhari are some of the big names expected to attract attention.

PKL season 8, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to be held in December.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2021 10:04:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/pro-kabaddi-league-auction-four-handed-nyp-contract/article36169201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY