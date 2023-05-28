ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj and Shreyasi miss bronze by one point 

May 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated May 29, 2023 06:47 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh shot a combined total of 136 and missed the bronze by one point in the trap mixed team event in the shotgun World Cup, which concluded at Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.

With a silver and a bronze won in women’s skeet through Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore respectively, India finished fifth.

Kazakhstan won the mixed trap gold through Mariya Dmitriyenko and Victor Khassyanov, which helped the team top the table with two gold and a silver. Italy was second with two gold and two bronze medals.

Spain and Greece were the other teams that won at least one gold medal. Australia was joint fifth with India with a silver and a bronze.

The results:

Trap: Mixed team: 1. Kazakhstan (Mariya Dmitriyenko, Victor Khassyanov) 142; 2. Turkey (Rumeysa Kaya, Tolga Tuncer) 140; 3. Iran (Nia Marziyeh, Nia Mohammad Hossein) 137; 5. Inida (Shreyasi Singh, Prithviraj Tondaiman) 136; 8. India-1 (Preeti Rajak, Zoravar Singh Sandhu) 134.

