Prithu, Savitha favourites

Grandmaster Prithu Gupta and Savitha Shri enjoy the top seeding in the open and girls’ sections in the National (under-18) online rapid chess championship that begins on Thursday.

Aronyak Ghosh and Mrudul Dehankar are the second seeds in the two categories.

In all, around 235 players from 29 affiliates of the All India Chess Federation have entered the open section. Among the girls, around 130 participants from 27 affiliates form the field.

The time control is 15 minutes for each player plus a 10-second increment for every move.

In this 11-round event, three rounds are scheduled on Friday and four each on the following two days.