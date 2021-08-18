Princepal Singh becomes first Indian to be part of NBA championship roster

Winning feeling: Princepal Singh, who made a key contribution in Sacremento Kings’ triumph, celebrates with his teammates

The Kings dominated the championship game against the Boston Celtics, clinching the title with a 100-67 win on Tuesday

Young cager Princepal Singh became the first Indian to be part of an NBA title winning team when his side Sacramento Kings clinched the 2021 NBA Summer League crown. The 6-foot-9 forward made history by being the first Indian to be part of a championship roster at any level of the NBA.

The win also made the Kings the only franchise to win multiple Summer League titles, having previously clinched it in 2014, according to the NBA.

In the final, Princepal played the last 4:08 minutes of the game and put his name alongside Satnam Singh Bhamara.

Princepal finished with two points by scoring the Kings final bucket which took them to 100, while also pulling down one rebound.

The 20-year-old’s appearance in the championship game comes exactly a week after he made his brief yet landmark debut at the Summer League.