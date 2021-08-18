Other Sports

Princepal Singh becomes first Indian to be part of NBA championship roster

Winning feeling: Princepal Singh, who made a key contribution in Sacremento Kings’ triumph, celebrates with his teammates  

Young cager Princepal Singh became the first Indian to be part of an NBA title winning team when his side Sacramento Kings clinched the 2021 NBA Summer League crown. The 6-foot-9 forward made history by being the first Indian to be part of a championship roster at any level of the NBA.

The Kings dominated the championship game against the Boston Celtics, clinching the title with a 100-67 win on Tuesday.

The win also made the Kings the only franchise to win multiple Summer League titles, having previously clinched it in 2014, according to the NBA.

In the final, Princepal played the last 4:08 minutes of the game and put his name alongside Satnam Singh Bhamara.

Princepal finished with two points by scoring the Kings final bucket which took them to 100, while also pulling down one rebound.

The 20-year-old’s appearance in the championship game comes exactly a week after he made his brief yet landmark debut at the Summer League.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 10:39:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/princepal-singh-becomes-first-indian-to-be-part-of-nba-championship-roster/article35986435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY